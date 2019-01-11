CES 2019: Li-Fi inches closer to the tech mainstream

Light-based networking gets another outing in Las Vegas Print Print Life

Li-Fi continues to fall in price and rise in flexibility, with Oledcomm showing off their new LiFiMAX kit at CES 2019.

Benjamin Azoulay, president of Oledcomm, says that “LiFiMAX is the result of more than 10 years of research.”

According to him, “we have worked to create a product based on the new communication standards and offer companies unprecedented security and speed in wireless Internet.

For the unfamiliar, Li-Fi is an emerging networking technology that allows the transmissions of wireless networking signals via light.

The LiFiMAX is a Li-Fi based wireless access point that allows for 100Mbps download and 40Mb/ss upload when paired with any computer hooked up to the Li-Fi USB reciver dongles the product ships with. Oledcomm say that a single LiFiMAX node can support up to 16 connected devices simultaneously.

As for the price, Oledcomm say that LiFiMAX will be available to end users for less than US$1000 and that they’ll be opening up preorders from 7 January. No word on anything close to availability in Ireland.

IDG News Service