CeADAR wins gold at Big Data Value Association Forum

CeADAR, Ireland’s applied Artificial Intelligence centre, has been awarded gold accreditation at the European Big Data Value Forum 2020.

The European wide awards are run by the Big Data Value Association (BDVA), an industry-driven not for profit organisation with more than 200 members all over Europe. The ceremony was held online and hosted in Berlin.

CeADAR was awarded gold accreditation after a rigorous evaluation process in five categories with over 80 criteria measured and evaluated.

BDVA i-Spaces are a group of trusted data incubators that help to accelerate the usage of data driven innovation in commercial sectors like manufacturing 4.0, logistics, e-commerce, media, energy, agriculture and pharmacy, as well as in non-profit sectors.

The categories covered infrastructure/technologies, the services provided, the projects in each iSpace, the impact to Eco-system and the Business Strategy.

CeADAR Director Edward McDonnell (pictured) said: “It’s a great honour to be awarded gold accreditation at these prestigious EU data awards and we are delighted to be able to support Irish tech. We strive to continue to offer the best services, facilities and support to Irish companies and to deliver world class innovations.”

CeADAR, an Enterprise Ireland and IDA-funded Technology Centre, is a market-focused technology centre for innovation and applied research in AI, machine learning and data analytics. Its primary focus is on delivering industry prototypes, and technology demonstrators to business and industry in Ireland.

