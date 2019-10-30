CeADAR selected as global nominee for NASA’s Space Apps Challenge

Esther Adebayo-Fatoye and Aditi Verma also made it into the hackathon’s second round Print Print Life

Two Irish teams have been selected as global nominees in NASA’s International Space Apps Challenge. Established in 2012, NASA’s International Space Apps Challenge is the world’s largest hackathon.

Those taking part used NASA’s open data to build innovative solutions to earth and space-related problems.

One of the successful Irish teams was from CeADAR, Ireland’s national centre for Applied Data Analytics & AI. CeADAR’s team included Aditya Grover, Lauren Burnham-King, Saad Shahid and Manokamna Singh and Housam Ziad from Oracle. The team’s project Lemon-Aid identified the most vulnerable populations in the conflict region around Syria.

Esther Adebayo-Fatoye and Aditi Verma’s team also made it into the competition’s second round for their entry Feather Light Flights. Adebayo-Fatoye and Verma received the People’s Choice Award for their project which aims to reduce wires on commercial flights.

The competitions second round took place on 27 October. It saw global nominees deliver a 30-second online pitch to Nasa scientists. Thirty finalists will be announced in December and the winners in each of the six categories will be revealed in January 2020.

The winning teams will receive an invitation to visit NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in 2020, and their projects will be featured on the Space Apps website.

This year’s hackathon ran from 18 to 20 October at hundreds of locations around the globe. Irish teams competed from WeWork in Charlemont Exchange, Dublin.

TechCentral Reporters