CeADAR picked to join international digital innovation hub

Enterprise Ireland Technology Centre joins cross-EU research and policy group Print Print Life

Ireland’s applied Artificial Intelligence (AI) centre has been selected as one of 30 innovation hubs which will form a network across the EU for cross-border collaboration on AI.

CeADAR, which is Ireland’s National Centre for Applied Data Analytics and Machine Intelligence, is the only Irish centre selected by the European Commission (EC) for its European Network of 30 digital innovation hubs (DIHs) on Artificial Intelligence.

Each chosen DIH will form a network across the EU to collaborate on AI and also provide evidence for the preparation of relevant European policies.

The hubs also be supported by a mentoring and coaching programme on business development, financing and innovation management, run by PwC in consortium with CARSA and Innovalia.

CeADAR is a market-focused technology centre for innovation and applied research in AI, machine learning and data analytics. Its primary focus is on delivering industry prototypes, and technology demonstrators to business and industry in Ireland.

CeADAR, which is an Enterprise Ireland and IDA-funded Technology Centre, has more than 80 member companies across a wide span of industries.

“This is a huge accolade for CeADAR and we are looking forward to the close collaboration with the other network members across the EU, sharing best practice in the area of AI,” said Edward McDonnell, centre director, CeADAR. “It will be a great opportunity to leverage expertise from across all these countries to ultimately help SMEs and other companies here in Ireland. There will also be an opportunity for the network to provide evidence and have a voice at EC level. We are looking forward to working on pulling this community of 30 hubs more closely together.”

Last April, the European Commission (EC) restated the role of AI as a strategic technology of the 21st century. By 2020, around €20 billion of public and private resources are planned to promote the development of AI.

According to a PwC study, some 45% of total economic gains by 2030 will come from product enhancements, stimulating customer demand encouraged by AI. It also predicts that AI will make a €13.9 trillion potential contribution to the global economy during the same period.

The EC received 150 applications from 27 different member states as well as three Horizon 2020 associated countries (Serbia, Switzerland and Norway).

TechCentral Reporters