Catalyst partners with all-island female founder community AwakenHub

Catalyst has formed a partnership with all-island female entrepreneurial community, AwakenHub, to support and empower the next generation of female entrepreneurs and innovators in Ireland.

AwakenHub’s mission is to level-up opportunity, access, and connectivity for female founders across the Island of Ireland by removing barriers to investment, scale, and success.

The AwakenHub community provides its members with expert advice about the world of investment and funding streams, as well as access to likeminded female founders, leaders and allies through practical support and community events.

An independent, not-for-profit organisation, Catalyst is working for the greater good, enabling a connected community of entrepreneurial technology innovators in Northern Ireland. It is anticipated that the new partnership with Awaken Hub will help to increase the number of female entrepreneurs across Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and beyond.

Natasha O’Hea, community manager at Catalyst said: “Awaken Hub has provided a dynamic, connected community for female entrepreneurs. Their mission aligns with what we at Catalyst are trying to achieve, making innovation accessible to all. We are passionate about enabling innovators and entrepreneurs to thrive and reach their highest potential. We are so excited to collaborate with AwakenHub, helping to support and encourage more women across the island of Ireland in their entrepreneurial journey.”

“AwakenHub brings together likeminded women advocating and supporting each other to lead, take charge and change the world,” said Mary McKenna, co-founder of AwakenHub. “We have built such a strong community with 1,600 people joining in the first 18 months.

“We are so pleased that the well-respected Catalyst network has decided to support our female-led group. It is supporters like these that make it possible for AwakenHub to grow and enable as many women as possible to become successful entrepreneurs across Ireland and beyond.”

“AwakenHub empowers women to build their confidence in business, investing and networking,” added Clare McGee, co-founder of AwakenHub. “We are so lucky to have the support of organisations who wholeheartedly believe in our mission and vision, with Catalyst being the latest to back us. We’re excited for the future of AwakenHub and the impact we can achieve with the support of all of our amazing members, sponsors and partners.”

