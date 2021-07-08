CarTrawler creates 50 jobs as part of hybrid working strategy

CarTrawler has announced the creation of 50 roles across product and technology, operations, commercial and customer service.

The new roles will be based in CarTrawler’s Dublin HQ, which is currently being redesigned as a hybrid working environment, giving people the flexibility to work in the location that suits them best and a true hybrid office space with areas for information sharing, team-based working, creative/ideation, social connection and quiet areas.

“CarTrawler’s purpose as a business is to drive successful partnerships,” said CarTrawler CEO Cormac Barry. “One of the most important partnerships we have is with our people so we are shifting to an operating model that allows our staff to do their best work when and where they want, and to an operating model where our people can share in the long term success of the business.”

In April, CarTrawler announced a strategic partnership with Uber to help bring Uber Rent to more customers around the world, providing all US Uber app users with access to quality car rentals at competitive rates. The partnership is bringing best-in-market car rental services to its widest audience yet, enabling more people than ever to travel in a way that is cheaper, easier, and more sustainable.

CarTrawler’s clients inlude the booking app Hopper, American Express, EasyJet, Emirates, KLM and TUI Group.

TechCentral Reporters

