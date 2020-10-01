Calling future technology disruptors from Ireland’s mid-west

Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) Clare and Limerick have launched a new project designed to encourage cutting edge technology, innovation, and software development in Ireland’s mid-west region.

The pilot project, Tech Disrupt 4.0, will support individuals and businesses that develop solutions that deliver automation and smarter decision-making tools to manufacturers and associated industries.

Participants can secure up to €25,000 in funding vouchers to help create and launch solutions that align with the principles of industry 4.0, which refers to the fourth industrial revolution.

Solutions aligned to industry 4.0 include Big data and Data Analysis; 3D printing; artificial intelligence and machine learning; blockchain; Internet of Things; fintech; life sciences; virtual and augmented reality; robotics; and automation.

After a series of online events and ideation workshops, interested parties will be encouraged to make a presentation of their proposed industry 4.0 aligned solution. Six entries will be chosen to receive funding vouchers to help create and develop their business solution.

The project is open to individuals and businesses who are located or domiciled in counties Clare and Limerick.

“Innovation has never been more important than it is at the present time, so I am pleased to see supports such as this that encourage and facilitate great ideas to flourish,” said Mayor of Clare, Cllr Mary Howard. “Our businesses and communities have a track record of tremendous adaptability, and I have no doubt we will see exciting technological developments in response to the challenges of the future.”

“Innovation is the key to success,” said Mayor of Limerick, Cllr Michael Collins. “We cannot stand still when it comes to business and enterprise. We need to be focused on the next steps and how best we can innovate to succeed. This joint project will place Limerick businesses at the forefront of using smart technologies in order to grow and compete on an international scale. It shows the edge that we have as a region to work together to achieve a competitive advantage by embracing new technologies and harnessing the innovative ecosystem we have to create results.”

For more information, visit: www.localenterprise.ie/

