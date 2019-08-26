Calling all early-stage entrepreneurs of the south east

The Waterford IT (WIT) School of Business has put out a call for all early-stage entrepreneurs from the south east to apply for its New Frontiers programme.

Phase one begins in September, where participants are required to attend one evening per week for eight weeks. Phase two kicks off in December.

With funding by Enterprise Ireland, these participants will receive €15,000 in financial support to further develop their business start-up.

The programme “gives people the opportunity to investigate their start-up idea in stealth mode, surrounded by other like-minded people, giving it the best chance for success,” said New Frontiers programme manager at WIT, Eugene Crehan.

New Frontiers is run by ArcLabs – the innovation hub based at WIT’s West Campus, Carriganore, Co Waterford.

For more information visit www.wit.ie/newfrontiers.

TechCentral Reporters