Call to enter BT Young Scientist before upcoming deadline

Students invited to join Ireland’s most extensive STEM alumni network Print Print Life

BT Ireland have invited all students aged 12-19 to enter the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE). The event, which is now in its 56th year, will be held in the RDS, Dublin this January. To be in with a chance to take part, students must submit a one-page proposal before the September 24 deadline.

There are over 200 prizes to be won, including the coveted BT Young Scientist & Technologist(s) of the Year title. At the main exhibition, qualifying students have a public spotlight to showcase their projects. This platform launched the careers of some of Ireland’s top entrepreneurs and academics, including Stripe founders Patrick and John Collison.

“The BTYSTE gives young people the chance to engage their imagination and their passion for STEM in developing a unique project,” said Prof Peter Taylor, former BTYSTE winner, DCU Centre for Astrophysics and Relativity and judge at this year’s event. It takes learning out of the classroom and gives students the autonomy to explore the art of problem-solving.”

Shay Walsh, managing director, BT Ireland, said: “We are incredibly proud to be marking our 20th year as organiser of the BTYSTE because we know that when you give a talented young student a platform to shine, they thrive.”

In 2018, BT Ireland commissioned a survey which showed that 77% of students who participated in BTYSTE went on to study science and/or technology at third level. This year, the number of Leaving Cert students opting for STEM-related courses increased significantly.

Students have the option to enter as an individual or as a group into any of the four categories: Biological & Ecological Sciences, Chemical, Physical & Mathematics Sciences, Social & Behavioural Sciences and Technology. They must upload their one-page proposal to www.btyoungscientist.com.

The winner of the overall competition will walk away with a trophy and a prize fund of €7,500. They will also represent Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists in Salamanca, Spain in September 2020.

TechCentral Reporters