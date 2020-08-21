BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition opens call for entries

Students invited to put forward new solutions to world problems

BT Ireland have invited students to enter the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) before the 22 September deadline.

For the first time in it 57-year history, the exhibition will be virtual and is set to be broadcast across the world from 6-8 January 2021. Qualifying students will exhibit their projects online and will be judged across digital platforms, where audiences can tune in to watch the event unfold.

The overall winner will receive a prize fund of €7,500 and the prestigious title of BT Young Scientist and Technologist of the Year 2021. The winner will also go on to represent Ireland in the European Union Contest for Young Scientists in September 2021, a competition which Ireland has won 15 times, most recently in 2019. There are over 200 additional prizes to be won.

To enter, an individual or group must submit a simple, one-page proposal outlining their project idea. Entries can be made in any one of four categories: technology; social and behavioural science; biological and ecological science and chemical, physical and mathematical science. This year, the competition is free to enter as project entry fees have been waived.

“Taking part in the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition offers students the chance to express their creativity and innovation. It encourages the development of ideas, thorough research, and critical thinking – all vital skills that they will need at third level and beyond,” said Professor Pat Guiry, director of the centre for synthesis and chemical biology, UCD; and head judge of the chemical, physical & mathematical category at BTYSTE.

Mari Cahalane, head of the BTYSTE, added: “More than ever before, we need bright, creative minds to use science and technology to solve the problems of the world whether it’s climate action, the Covid-19 pandemic or a local or national issue. Even by simply entering you are engaging in the crucial skills of collaboration, research, critical thinking, and investigation- skills that will stand to you for a lifetime. We’re calling on students and teachers alike to be part of an historic year for STEM innovation and who knows, maybe your brilliant idea could change our world for the better.”

The Primary Science Fair will also return to the BTYSTE in a virtual format on the same dates. Open to primary-level students from 3rd to 6th class, the Primary Science Fair has become an integral part of the overall BTYSTE festival of science and technology for over 20 years.

Entries for the BTYSE can now be submitted online at www.btyoungscientist.com.

TechCentral Reporters