BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition returns as live event for 2023 Live event will once again bring STEM to life with student projects, exhibits, guest speakers, and immersive displays Life

BT Ireland has announced the return of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) live and in-person in January 2023.

After two years of virtual exhibitions, Ireland’s biggest showcase for young STEM talent returns to an in-person event in Dublin from 10-14 January 2023. The live event will once again bring science and technology to life with student projects, exhibits, influential guest speakers, and immersive displays.

Now in its 59th year, the BTYSTE 2023 will open its doors to students, from across the island of Ireland, blazing a trail with their creative takes on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The exhibition brings together the best and brightest of the STEM community in Ireland in a massive celebration of science, technology, and curiosity.

advertisement





The exhibition gives students and teachers the chance to work on projects that move science and technology beyond the classroom and into the real world. Applications for the BTYSTE 2023 will close in late September and BT Ireland is encouraging students across Ireland to get their thinking caps on to be in with a chance of featuring at the exhibition.

Participating students will be in the running to win over 200 prizes across all four categories and age groups. The overall winners will take away the top prize of €7,500 and go on to represent Ireland at the prestigious European Union Contest for Young Scientists, where Ireland has won 16 first place prizes over 32 years.

“The buzz and excitement of the live exhibition is second to none, so we’re thrilled to be bringing everyone back together after two successful virtual exhibitions,” said BT Ireland Managing Director Shay Walsh. “This national institution, one of the finest STEM exhibitions in Europe, will enable thousands of students to reconnect, and to present their ideas for addressing some of the major challenges the world faces.”

The 2022 exhibition winners Aditya Joshi and Aditya Kumar from Synge Street CBS, Dublin said: “We would really encourage anyone with an interest in science and technology to take part. Winning it was a fantastic experience for us both and we were so proud to receive the overall top prize for our project ‘A New Method of Solving the Bernoulli Quadrisection Problem’. Because of our BT YSTE win, we’re now preparing to represent Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists Leiden this September. Another brilliant opportunity provided by this life-changing exhibition.”

Entries must be from second-level students aged between 12 and 19 years. To enter, an individual or group must submit a one-page proposal outlining their project idea. Entries can be made in any one of four categories – technology; social and behavioural science; biological and ecological science chemical; and chemical, physical, and mathematical science.

TechCentral Reporters