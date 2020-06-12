Brain injury detection device for newborns wins Student Entrepreneur Awards 2020

A medical device for the early detection and monitoring of brain injuries in newborns has scored the top prize at Enterprise Ireland’s Student Entrepreneur Awards 2020.

Developed by University College Cork (UCC) student, Mark O’Sullivan, Neurobell aims to help clinicians diagnose abnormal brain activity faster and with greater accuracy.

One of 10 finalists who participated in the virtual final of the third level Student Entrepreneur Awards today, O’Sullivan received a cash prize fund of €10,000 for his project, as well as the opportunity to avail of specialist advice and assistance from Enterprise Ireland to help turn his innovative enterprise idea into a business reality.

This is the 39th year of Enterprise Ireland’s Student Entrepreneur Awards, which are co-sponsored by Cruickshank, Grant Thornton and the Local Enterprise Offices.

The Cruickshank High Achieving Merit Award went to Siobhán Ryan, a student from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), for her project PressiDect. Ryan received a prize of €5,000 for her peri-operative pressure detection system designed for use on a theatre table.

Simon Dring from Cork Institute of Technology (CIT) took home the Grant Thornton High Achieving Merit Award for his device which aims to improve concussion awareness and player safety at all levels. His product theTraumAlert, which allows for rapid detection of potential concussions, received €5,000 in cash prize funding.

The final Local Enterprise Office ICT award went to Limerick brothers, Nick and Jack Cotter, for their Cotter Agritech innovation. Their product the Cotter Crate is a patent-pending, lamb handling system that makes dosing and weighing lambs easier, faster, and prevents back injury.

All finalists who received awards will share a €35,000 cash prize fund and €30,000 in mentoring support from Enterprise Ireland.

“Today’s Student Entrepreneur Awards final recognised young innovators across the country and celebrated their entrepreneurial success,” said Richard Murphy, manager LEO support, policy & co-ordination unit, Enterprise Ireland.

“This year’s applicants have identified challenges across a range of sectors and provided innovative solutions to overcome them. Nurturing this talent and helping to foster that entrepreneurship is essential, not just to turn ideas into thriving businesses, but to help drive Ireland’s global reputation in business.”

