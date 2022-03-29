Bolt launches ride-hailing service in Cork Mobility app to add e-bikes, e-scooters, car clubs over coming year Life

Ride-hailing service Bolt is expanding into Cork City and surrounding areas. From 29 March, Cork passengers will be able to download the mobility app and order taxis to their location within minutes.

Having launched in Dublin in December 2020, Bolt already has thousands of drivers on its platform and seeks to increase this number as it moves to its second Irish city.

In February, Bolt asked more than 500 drivers across Ireland about their car usage and over 15% of Munster drivers claim they will likely give up their private car in the next five years with 11% responding that they will turn to use more taxis to get around.

advertisement







Taxis can be ordered through the Bolt app, with options including Bolt Shield, where the car has a protective shield, and Bolt Green for a hybrid or electric taxi.

Bolt uses its ride-hailing operations as a foundation for a range of mobility services including, shared cars, e-bikes, e-scooter hire, and food and grocery delivery. These services are provided to more than 100 million customers in over 45 countries across Europe and Africa.

Bolt has plans to launch more shared mobility services in Ireland next year, which would offer the public the ability to choose between a taxi, car, scooter or even an e-bike within the same app.

“After a hugely successful year in the Dublin market, we’re excited to launch our ride-hailing service in a second Irish City, Cork,” said James Bowpitt, operations manager for Ireland. “The appetite for socialising is back across the country but we are aware of the concerns some might have around the availability of taxis, especially at night. Bolt has been trialling incentives and commission-free trips for drivers during busy periods to get more taxis on the road.

“Simply put, Cork needs more taxis. The total registered SPSV Taxi fleet in Cork is just 1,216, as of 28 February 2022, down 30 vehicles from 2020. So although the customer demand has come back, there has actually been a reduction of registered SPSV taxi vehicles.”

TechCentral Reporters