Blockchain-based Gmail plugin lets users keep control over e-mail attachments after they're sent Document GPS extension for Google Workspace considered world's first Gmail tokenisation tool

Blockchain smart document specialist ShelterZoom has announced the launch of its new Document GPS solution in the Google Chrome Store.

The first Gmail document tokenisation tool on the market, the offering has been designed to monitor and control e-mail attachments so users can manage their entire journey – gaining visibility over who downloaded the file, who opened it, and who forwarded it.

Document GPS also allows senders to revoke a recipient’s ability to download or share the attachments at any time – even after the e-mail has been sent.

“ShelterZoom was built on the premise of upgrading the safety and security of how people exchange information online by making it easy and effortless to integrate with blockchain,” explained ShelterZoom CEO and co-founder Chao Cheng-Shorland.

“What we have already created for documents and contracts we have now brought to e-mail attachments so the full lifecycle of a document’s journey is secure. Document GPS also complements our virtual negotiating platform so users can carry out a complete workflow in the same secure ecosystem.”

With the growth of Web3, ShelterZoom says that digital security will take on an even more crucial role than it already does. To help tackle this, Document GPS provides e-mail senders with a timestamped log in their interactive Attachment Library built into their email interface – allowing complete visibility into how each recipient has interacted with the file.

The company has built the solution on the same blockchain technology that powers their entire platform to give Gmail and Google Workspace users an extra layer of security integrated into the system.

ShelterZoom says it plans to release a similar tool for Microsoft Outlook users later this year. For now, current use cases include crypto banking professionals, small business owners, as well as personal Google users.

