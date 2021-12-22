BD to create 130 jobs in expansion of Limerick R&D facility

Positions will span engineering and scientific disciplines such as software, electronics, hardware, and immunology

Medical technology company BD plans to create 130 new jobs through the expansion of its R&D centre of excellence in Limerick. The company also said it will invest €70 million over five years in a bid to further position the facility as a hub for the development of smart, secure connected health and infection monitoring solutions in clinical and non-clinical settings.

As a result, BD will add approximately 130 new, high-quality research and development positions in engineering and scientific disciplines such as software, electronics, hardware, and immunology. The expansion of the facility will include a state-of-the-art laboratory, workspaces and technologies to support cutting-edge innovation.

This project is supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland.

“Our BD Research Centre Ireland plays an essential role in delivering products and solutions to improve biomedical discovery, the diagnosis of disease and the delivery of care for patients,” said executive vice president and chief technology officer at BD Beth McCombs. “Our partnership with the IDA has been vital to our success and continued expansion. Looking ahead, BD innovation is focused on integrated, digital solutions to empower the smart hospital, enable new care settings and improve chronic disease outcomes. Continuing to attract the best and brightest minds in Limerick and across Ireland will be critical to help BD deliver on our purpose of advancing the world of health.”

Established in 2017, the BD Research Centre Ireland facility was initially focused on product and software development, clinical research instrumentation and prototype development primarily for two businesses within the company’s life sciences segment.

Now celebrating its five-year anniversary, the site has grown to support six out of the company’s nine business units with advances across the continuum of care. An integral part of the BD research ecosystem, the BD Research Centre Ireland has grown to house centres of excellence in highly relevant specialized disciplines—such as information security, biocompatibility and toxicology.

Senior R&D director for BD Padraig FitzGerald said: “Our associates in Ireland play a significant role in advancing solutions across our portfolio, and we’ve added 125 full-time roles in Research Centre Ireland since March 2020 to further our impact. With the 130 additional roles and expanded facilities announced today, we’ll be able to further tap into Ireland’s robust talent pool to accelerate innovation fundamental to our growth strategy.”

“Today’s announcement by BD, the second announcement for its Irish operations in the past week, demonstrates this global organisation’s commitment to and confidence in Ireland, where it’s had a presence since 1964,” said CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan. “The expansion of BD’s Research Centre Ireland facility, first established in Limerick five years ago, is welcome news and further strengthens the Mid-West Region’s established R&D cluster. I wish BD Limerick every success with this announcement.”

The Limerick facility currently employs about 350 associates. BD’s legacy of investing in Ireland dates back to the 1960s. Today, the company has expanded to four locations in Ireland, employing nearly 1,300 people.



TechCentral Reporters