Bank of Ireland launches early careers programmes

Bank of Ireland has announced new early careers programmes with paid learning opportunities for recent graduates as well as new apprenticeship and intern opportunities for students from diverse backgrounds.

Over 40 graduates have this month joined the 2021 Bank of Ireland Graduate programme and are beginning the first of their eight-month rotations in areas including technology, data, digital, marketing, finance, corporate banking, and customer operations. Applications for next year’s intake have exceeded 4,000 as the removal of the 2.1 degree requirement opens the programme up to a wider range of talented graduates.

The Bank is also partnering with Dublin City University (DCU) to provide opportunities for third-level students from diverse backgrounds. Starting in January 2022, the DCU “Earn and Learn” partnership with Bank of Ireland will allow students on DCU’s Access Programme to take up a part-time role with the Bank while studying for a degree in Computing and Business, Business Studies, or Marketing Innovation and Technology.

There are also programmes designed to develop specialist IT skills and for women returning to the workplace. The Bank has created apprenticeships in its Cybersecurity team in partnership with the IT sector’s Fast Track to IT (FIT) initiative, which aims to grow Ireland’s tech talent pipeline. The Bank is offering reskilling and upskilling to women who have been out of the workforce for more than two years as part of Skillnet Ireland’s Women ReBOOT programme. It is also designing a larger programme with an ambition to attract more female returners across the UK and Ireland in 2022.

“Our Early Careers Programmes provide a new route into employment for people from all parts of our society,” said Maria Maguire, head of The Bank of Ireland Academy. “As an organisation we are committed to attracting a workforce that represents the communities and geographies in which we do business.

“The skills and roles we will need over the next few years will evolve, and with our investments in Early Careers we are creating growth and development experiences that will benefit them as they commence their careers. By putting the investment into early career development today, we are giving tomorrow a better chance.”

