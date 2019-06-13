Ballyheige students show off with What’s Your Story top prize

St. Josephs National School filmmakers advise students to take a break from social media Print Print Life

Primary school pupils from St. Josephs National School in Ballyheigue have won top prize in the Trend Micro What’s your Story video competition.

Their video entry I Got the Power saw off competition from schools all over the country, in responding to this year’s competition theme: If you had one special power to make life online better, what would it be?

Speaking at the awards presentation, Trend Micro’s global programme, manager for Internet safety, said: “The prevailing theme of 2019 from young people of Ireland was the importance of self awareness online and knowing the choices you have when you’re online. Not believing everything you see online, being your true authentic self, recognising the importance of self care and self love online and knowing when to switch off and appreciate friends and life around you.”

The YMCA Ireland West Cork group of three teens, Alicia O’Sullivan, Luka Baronicevaite, Mark Healy, won the overall group award with their video Caught in the Web which emphasised how human special powers can make life online better.

The individual winner in the aged 8-12 years category was Niamh Lavery in Cork for her video A Clearer View to emphasise the dangers of talking to strangers online, and the super power binoculars that she would like to have to see through the internet to who people really are.

Think Critically, Click Critically was an individual video winner for over 13 years category, while Back in My Day by Dramarama Cork won the group category for aged 8-12 years.

More than €8,000 was distributed by Trend Micro to the winners of the competition.

Trend Micro hosts What’s your Story globally each year to encourage dialogue amongst young people on issues such as online trust, digital privacy, cyberbullying, and Internet safety.

TechCentral Reporters