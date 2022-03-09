AWS bans new signups from Russia and Belarus Amazon is also working closely with its Ukrainian customers and partners to counteract malicious malware signatures Trade

Amazon Web Services (AWS) will no longer accept new subscriptions from Russia and Belarus, Amazon announced in a blog post on Tuesday.

The move comes amid escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

As part of its efforts to keep Ukrainian customers’ applications secure, AWS is working closely with its Ukrainian customers and partners to counteract malicious malware signatures.

The firm has also discontinued its retail sales and Prime Video services in Russia and Belarus.

“Given the ongoing situation in Russia and Ukraine, we’ve taken additional actions in the region. We’ve suspended shipment of retail products to customers based in Russia and Belarus, and we will no longer be accepting new Russia and Belarus-based AWS customers and Amazon third party sellers,” said Amazon.

“We are also suspending access to Prime Video for customers based in Russia, and we will no longer be taking orders for New World, which is the only video game we sell directly in Russia.”

Neither AWS nor Amazon has offices or data centres in Russia. A long-standing policy of the firm prohibits doing business with the Russian government.

“Our biggest customers using AWS in Russia are companies who are headquartered outside of the country and have some development teams there,” added Amazon.

Additionally, Amazon is working with NGOs and employees to offer immediate humanitarian assistance to the citizens of Ukraine. The firm has already donated $5 million to organisations providing critical aid on the ground, including UNICEF, UNHCR, World Food Program, Red Cross, Polska Akcja Humanitarna, and Save the Children.

Earlier this month, Apple suspended its online sales in Russia following a plea from Ukrainian vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

