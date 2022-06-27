Avanade to create 200 jobs as demand for digital transformation continues During the past 18 months, Avanade doubled its workforce to over 150 people Trade

Avanade Ireland plans to create up to 200 new jobs as the Microsoft solutions provider continues to see increasing demand for digital transformation technologies.

During the past 18 months, Avanade doubled its workforce to over 150 people and now plans to more than double it again over the next 18 months.

In the four years since opening for business in Ireland, Avanade has grown exponentially as Irish businesses rush to invest in technologies that will enable them to better serve their customers and employees; improving engagement through data and AI, empowering their people to work flexibly and efficiently, and becoming more cost and price competitive.

advertisement





Avanade is now seeking the very best talent, across a range of disciplines, to be part of its Irish success story. With over 25 different nationalities, and 45% female workforce, Avanade Ireland has proven its commitment to being an inclusive employer that that is leading by example in providing a better employee experience.

“It’s hard to believe we’re just four years old, and that much of that time has been dominated by the ongoing complexities of a global pandemic,” said Adam Kelly, country manager, Avanade Ireland. “The phenomenal – and growing – demand for our services is a testament to the talented people we have in our organisation and the close partnership we have with Microsoft. We’re proud to have created an environment that empowers our employees to flourish in their careers, while at the same time, looking after their wellbeing. In doing so, we continue to uphold Avanade’s long-standing reputation for being a great place to work and the go-to partner for clients looking for leading innovative solutions on the Microsoft ecosystem.”

Microsoft Ireland general manager Anne Sheehan said: “Partners, like Avanade, are essential to how Microsoft builds and delivers intelligent solutions and processes that empower people and organisations to achieve more. Our partnership with Avanade has gone from strength to strength due to the similarities in our values; enabling businesses to adopt a growth mindset and having a transformative impact on the organisations we work with. We’re excited to continue working closely with Avanade to accelerate this transformation using Microsoft innovations.”

“Avanade has been central to us getting to that position more quickly than we could have done before and there is no doubt we will continue to maintain our leadership position and serve our customers even better than we do today because of them,” said Graham Fagan group director of technical and operations, Allied Irish Bank.

“As businesses in Ireland start to scrutinise their expenditures even more closely, turning attention internally becomes ever more important,” added Kelly. “Facilitating slicker modern work practices and scrutinising the efficiency and effectiveness of your existing data and infrastructure should remain a top priority for business. We’ve set out ambitious growth plans already, but the potential is easily even greater.”

TechCentral Reporters