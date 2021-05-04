Automated blood pressure monitoring system launched in Ireland

Aktiia, the world’s first automated 24/7 blood pressure monitoring system, is now available in Ireland.

The wearable device collects data during the day and while sleeping, providing comprehensive insights into blood pressure patterns that will better inform the diagnosis and management of hypertension.

Aktiia is the first product to automatically measure blood pressure over the course of hours, days and weeks with minimal effort required by the wearer. The data is gathered over 100 times per week – day and night – and then displayed in a free app and can also be shared with a doctor or family member to detect concerning blood pressure changes.

By contrast, a person with hypertension measures their blood pressure on average only once per week ue to the inconvenience and discomfort associated with a traditional cuff.

Untreated or uncontrolled hypertension threatens the health of millions of people worldwide. Increased night-time blood pressure in particular is closely linked to cardiovascular diseases that can lead to strokes or heart attacks.

Peer-reviewed studies, including the Dublin Outcome Study, emphasise how more frequent blood pressure measurement allows for more personalised treatment. By understanding each patient’s individual pattern, a doctor has more information to provide a more accurate diagnosis and to create a tailored plan.

“As the principal investigator of Aktiia’s pivotal clinical trial, I am pleased that the result of our study shows that the Aktiia solution is accurate and allows patients and physicians to track their blood pressure daily,” said Dr Gregoire Wuerzner, president of the Swiss Society of Hypertension. “I believe the Aktiia solution has the potential to change the management of hypertension.”

“Hypertension is the number one cause of cardiovascular disease and premature death worldwide,” said Dr Neil Poulter, Professor of Preventive Cardiovascular Medicine at Imperial College London.

“Accurate blood pressure measurement and particularly 24/7 monitoring of blood pressure is increasingly recognised as being important to improve the diagnosis and control of raised blood pressure, thereby improving patient outcomes. Tracking blood pressure over long periods, without alerting the patient represents a potential game changer in the diagnosis and monitoring of hypertension.”

