Atos to advance Nato's cyber security systems The deal covers 22 Nato bases and ‌upgrades to two key cyber security systems

Atos has struck a deal with Nato Communications & Information Agency (NCI Agency) to strengthen the latter’s cyber security capabilities.

The contract, worth up to €1.2 million, will see Atos install and configure mission-critical cyber security systems ‌across 22 NATO bases, deepening the duo’s long-standing partnership.

Notably, the new deal will require Atos to advance Nato’s two key cyber security systems: Network Intrusion Protection/Detection System (NIPS) and Full Packet Capture (FPC) system.

NIPS and FPC support NATO’s Cyber Security Centre, part of the NCI Agency, in monitoring NATO’s networks for threats and flagging cyber security incidents.

“As the cyber threat landscape continues to intensify with a myriad of new digital threats, Atos is pleased to support Nato in updating its cyber security technologies to ensure the best line of defense, ultimately protecting the interests of the intergovernmental military alliance,” said Cyril Dujardin, SVP, head of digital security, and deputy head of Big Data & security at Atos.

“This refresh represents a significant step forwards in maintaining our ability to defend and protect NATO’s networks,” commented Miles Knight, principal project manager at NCI Agency.

“Experts will start deployment at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe in September, and then break off into three parallel teams to execute an aggressive timeframe of deployment in October,” added Knight.

