At the movies with Cartoon Saloon CEO Paul Young

How one Irish studio is using high and low tech to beat Hollywood Print Print Radio

This week Niall talks to Paul Young, CEO of Oscar-nominated animation studio Cartoon Saloon, about how mobile, streaming and new skills are changing the way movies are made and watched.

