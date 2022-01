Artist Robin Price talks electric dreams Spotify turns away a legend and some deep thoughts from the Digital Hub Radio

It’s been a busy week with Spotify’s spat with singer Neil Young, Facebook’s crypto failure and news on an S22 smartphone from Samsung. We also speak with artist Robin Price about his latest project at the Digital Hub, Do Algorithms Dream of Electronic Shapes?

