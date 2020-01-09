Arduino unveils new modular platform for IoT development at CES

Arduino Portenta H7 module is a low-code way to design hardware

Arduino unveiled a new low-code application development platform with modular hardware for Internet of Things (IoT) development at CES 2020. The Arduino Portenta H7 module is part of the new low-power Arduino Portenta Family designed for demanding industrial applications, AI edge processing and robotics.

With the open source hardware and software company’s new solution, companies can build, measure, and iterate various prototypes in one day, all without expensive consultants or lengthy integration projects. Enterprises can quickly and securely connect remote sensors to business logic within one simple IoT application development.

The latest hardware features on-board crypto-authentication chips and certified comms modules spanning WiFi, BLE, LoRa, LTE Cat-M and NB-IoT. Powered by 32-bit Arm microcontrollers, the modules can handle any low-power IoT deployment.

Arduino Portenta H7 module Render for illustration purposes – final version may differ slightly

Many small businesses recognise the value of IoT but lack the specialised engineering resource or budget required for conventional projects. Arduino said such businesses increasingly use its solutions to simplify and accelerate IoT deployments.

"By combining the power and flexibility of our production ready IoT hardware with our secure, scalable and easy to integrate cloud services we are putting in the hands of our customers something really disruptive," said Fabio Violante, CEO, Arduino.

“Among the millions of Arduino customers, we’ve even seen numerous businesses transform from traditional ‘one off’ selling to subscription-based service models, creating new IoT-based revenue streams with Arduino as the enabler. The availability of a huge community of developers with Arduino skills is also an important plus and gives them the confidence to invest in our technology.”

Available now to beta customers, general availability is scheduled for February 2020.

TechCentral Reporters