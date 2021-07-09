Ardanis to create 30 new jobs to support expansion

Irish software and digital consulting company Ardanis Technologies is to create 30 new jobs by 2022, bringing its workforce to 42.

The new jobs will be in software engineering, scrum, and software architecture and are expected to be filled over the next 12 months as part of a €2 million investment.

“We are focused on our continuing growth and our further product development as we build great software for great companies to help them digitally transform,” said Ivan Goor, CEO of Ardanis. “Our experience and expertise support digital project delivery and we are currently extending our footprint in rapidly growing sectors that have also seen accelerated growth despite challenges presented by the pandemic. In spite of the Brexit risk, our UK business is also growing rapidly, and it has provided us with huge opportunities.

“Ardanis is driving massive transformation in the software development industry by helping companies manage their data,” added Goor. “This is an exciting time for the company and it is a great opportunity for talented people to join our growing team. These new roles are just the first step, as we look at expanding our footprint in the years ahead across Europe, the US, and Asia.”

