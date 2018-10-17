Appyness Online platform uses peer-to-peer model to combat cyberbullying

Edtech start-up Zeeko makes positive use of peer pressure

NovaUCD-based edtech start-up Zeeko has launched an interactive peer-to-peer educational platform to transform the way Internet safety is taught to primary school children in Ireland.

Appyness Online is aiming to reduce the negative online experiences encountered by children through education. The platform is targeted at principals in primary schools whilst end users are children aged 9-12 years and their parents.

Recent research by Zeeko on the digital behaviours of young people found the percentage of children who identified themselves as being victims of cyberbullying ranged from 10% in first class to 18% in sixth year.

Children that witnessed cyberbullying ranged from 20% in primary schools to 45% in sixth class. Starting from fifth class, the percentage of girls, victims of cyberbullying, increased progressively reaching the 31% the following year.

Appyness Online allows children to teach each other Internet safety, empowering children how to think as opposed to what to think, enabling children to develop critical tinking skills.

Zeeko founder and CEO Joe Kenny said: “The Internet is a fantastic resource for children. However, we are concerned about the negative impact it can have on their lives. With our Appyness Online platform, I believe we can positively impact how Internet safety education is delivered to children in primary schools in Ireland and across Europe as well as reduce the consequences of negative experiences.”

“Peer pressure is normally seen as a negative but Zeeko is using peer pressure as a positive. Appyness Online is a peer-to-peer education platform where young people teach each other how to safely benefit from the internet.”

“This new product embraces the Irish government’s aim to encourage more peer-to-peer learning and encourage students to be more self-reflective and autonomous in the learning process as set-out in the Action Plan for Online Safety 2018-2019.”

Zeeko has already taught Internet safety to some 100,000 children in schools across Ireland and plans to move into the UK and European markets.

TechCentral Reporters