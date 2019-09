Apple’s latest iPhone onslaught

Cupertino's latest showcase reviewed, and a look ahead to European Games Week Print Print Radio

This week Niall and Dusty go through everything Apple announced at its By Innovation Only event.

We also talk with European Games Week CEO and co-founder Graeme Moore to discuss Ireland’s place in the gaming industry.

