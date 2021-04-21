Apple unveils M1-powered iPad Pro and iMac

Apple has unveiled a number of new products at its April 2021 ‘Spring Loaded’ event, including a new purple iPhone 12 and an upgraded Apple TV. However, the biggest announcements of the event came in the form of an all-new M1-powered iPad Pro and iMac, as Apple shifts more of its products to its custom Arm-based silicon.

M1-powered iMac with 4.5K Retina display

Apple’s all-new iMac is the first to pack an M1 chip, which not only makes it faster but also allows the consolidation of the logic board and thermals, reducing it to just 11.5 mm (0.45 inches) thick. With its smaller footprint, the new iMac takes up 50% less volume than the last generation.

The all-new iMac also gains a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display that boasts 11.3 million pixels, 500 nits of brightness, over a billion colors, and an anti-reflective coating. The screen also automatically changes the color temperature with the environment to ensure viewer comfort.

Apple has also equipped the 2021 iMac with a 1080p webcam and an upgraded audio system. The input now comes from studio quality mics – the “best ever in a Mac,” according to Apple – and it also includes a six-speaker sound system that helps bring videos and music to life.

iMac

The iMac will be available in a range of colors: green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver. It includes a 2-meter-long magnetic cable in the same color as the machine.

In addition to its M1 chip, the new iMac will feature an 8-core GPU (a 7-core GPU comes as standard), which Apple claims is the fastest integrated graphics on a PC with up to 200% faster graphics performance. Unde the hood you’ll also find 8GB of unified memory architecture and a 16-core Apple Neural Engine that promises 300% faster machine learning performance.

The new iMac also gets Touch ID for the first time. Integrated on its wireless keyboard, Touch ID communicates directly with the Secure Enclave in M1 to create an encrypted channel to send the fingerprint through. With Touch ID, users can log in and even pay using just their fingers.

As for connectivity, the new iMac features two Thunderbolt ports that support up to 6K and a pair of USB-C ports. On the power adaptor, you’ll find an optional 1Gbps Ethernet port to allow a hardwired internet connection without running a cable up to your desk.

The all-new iMac lineup will be available on April 30 at Apple.com, and it’ll ship to customers and Apple Stores in the second half of May.

The 7-core iMac will start from $1,299 for consumers and $1,249 for educational. It’ll come with an 8-core CPU, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Mouse. Available colors will include green, pink, blue, and silver.

The 8-core GPU iMac will start from $1,499 for consumers and $1,399 for educational. It’ll feature an 8-core CPU, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, two additional USB 3 ports, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Mouse, and Ethernet. This model will be available in green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver.

iPad Pro with M1 and Liquid Retina XDR display

Apple also revealed the “most powerful and advanced iPad Pro ever”, which is again thanks to the M1 chip inside.

This custom 8-core processor delivers enhanced performance and helps the iPad Pro deliver all-day battery life while keeping it thin and lightweight. Apple claims the CPU boasts the “world’s fastest” cores in low-power silicon, which deliver 50% faster CPU performance than the A12Z Bionic. Handling graphics is an 8-core GPU that’s 40% faster than its predecessor.

iPad Pro

Rounding out the internals is a 16-core Apple Neural Engine, up to 16GB of memory, and up to 2TB of storage.

The new iPad Pro also features an 11in or 12.9in Liquid Retina XDR display that features a mini-LED design with 10,000 LEDs across the back of the display. The screen has 1,000 nits of full-screen brightness, 1,600 nits of peak brightness, and 1,000,000-to-1 contrast. This screen will also share other technology with the 11-inch iPad Pro, including ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support.

The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro will also be the first iPad to gain 5G support that delivers speeds of up to 4Gbps. Another first is the arrival of Thunderbolt and USB 4 ports for up to 40Gbps of wired bandwidth. Thanks to the Thunderbolt connection’s 10Gbps Ethernet, it can connect to a wide range of peripherals, including Pro Display XDR and 6K external displays.

The new iPad Pro will be available from Apple.com on April 30, and shipments will start in the second half of May. The 11in will start from $799 for the Wi-Fi model and $999 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,099 for the Wi-Fi model and $1,299 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. Educational pricing starts from $749 for the 11-inch model and $999 for the 12.9-inch model.

New purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini

Apple also unveiled the latest color option in the iPhone 12 lineup: purple. This new hue will be available on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini starting April 23, 2021. Other than the new color, the purple iPhone 12 is the same as the current model.

iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12

New chip and remote for Apple TV 4K

Apple ‘s 4K TV also received an upgrade at the April 2021 Event. It gains a new A12 Bionic chip that delivers improved graphics, including high-frame-rate HDR and Dolby Vision video, enabling smooth playback of 60-frame-per-second video.

Apple TV

Rounding out the Apple TV 4K changes is a new remote that adds a clickpad with five-way navigation for improved accuracy. It’s also touch-enabled for fast directional swipes and a circular touch-enabled ring that controls a slick jog feature.

Apple Air Tag

Apple also launched the long-rumored Air Tag, which you can attach to your keys, purse, backpack, and other items. If you lose the item it’s attached to, you can use your iPhone to find it via the Find My Network. If the Air Tag is out of the Bluetooth range, you can still use it thanks to Apple’s network of nearly a billion devices that can detect your Air Tag and anonymously send you its location.

Air Tag

