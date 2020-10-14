Apple unveils HomePod mini smart speaker

Cupertino surprises with a spherical, fabric-covered design, dual passive radiators, and a new intercom feature for Siri

The follow-up to Apple’s $300 HomePod has finally arrived, with the smaller, spherical HomePod mini, complete with onboard Siri and a new “intercom” feature. The new smart speaker is slated to arrive in the US next month.

Unveiled alongside the iPhone 12 during Apple’s Hi, Speed event on Tuesday, the $99 HomePod mini (pre-orders begin 6 November for shipping on 16 November) takes a page from Amazon’s revamped Echo speakers (or is it the other way around?) with a ball-shaped, fabric-covered industrial design.

Set to arrive in white and space gray flavours, the HomePod mini has a backlit touchpad on top with integrated volume and playback controls.

Inside the 3.3″ shell is a full-range, neodymium magnet-powered dynamic driver, a pair of force-cancelling passive radiators, and an acoustic wave guide at the bottom that’s designed to deliver 360-degree sound. Apple’s S5 chip (which also powers the Apple Watch 5) will analyse the tunes you’re playing and adjust the audio in real time.

The HomePod mini will (naturally) be able to play music in sync with other HomePod speakers, while two nearby HomePod minis can “intelligently” form a stereo pair. iPhone users will be able to hand off their tunes to a nearby HomePod mini (same as on a full-size HomePod), and later this year, your iPhone will also be able to display listening suggestions and music playback controls when it’s close to a HomePod speaker that’s playing music.

As with the existing HomePod, the HomePod mini lets you control supported smart home devices simply by asking Siri (a three-microphone array plus a fourth internal microphone listen for the ‘Hey Siri’ wake word), and you’ll be able to ask to hear your schedule, the weather, traffic conditions, the latest headlines, and so on.

Meanwhile, a new intercom system will let you call a specific HomePod speaker or all of your speakers at once, and you’ll also be able to get Intercom notifications on an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, on your AirPods, or even in your car via CarPlay.

Rumours about the HomePod mini have been circulating for more than a year, while images of the new speaker leaked just hours before the Apple event.

With its $99 sticker price, the HomePod mini is poised to compete with the refreshed Amazon Echo and Google Nest Audio smart speakers, which are also both priced at $99.

Of course, wether we see it on this side of the Atlantic is uncertain. The original HomePod did not but with the wave of sart speakers on the market now wouild be a good time to get in on that space.

IDG News Service