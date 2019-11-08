Apple releases iOS and iPadOS 13.2.2 with fix for background apps problem

Apple has just released iOS 13.2.2 for iPhones and iPadOS 13.2.2 for iPads.

The minor release fixes several bugs, including an annoying background app management issue that cropped up in iOS 13.2. The bug would cause background apps to aggressively quit, so you would have to reload them as soon as you switch back.

The release notes for iOS 13.2.2 are as follows:

Fixes an issue that could cause apps to quit unexpectedly when running in the background

Resolves an issue where iPhone may temporarily lose cellular service after a call

Addresses an issue where cellular data may temporarily not be available

Fixes an issue that caused replies to S/MIME encrypted e-mail messages between Exchange accounts to be unreadable

Addresses an issue where using Kerberos single sign-on service in Safari may present an authentication prompt

Resolves an issue where charging may be interrupted on YubiKey Lightning-powered accessories

The release notes for iPadOS 13.2.2 are almost exactly the same, without the mentions of cellular service fixes:

Fixes an issue that could cause apps to quit unexpectedly when running in the background

Fixes an issue that caused replies to S/MIME encrypted e-mail messages between Exchange accounts to be unreadable

Addresses an issue where using Kerberos single sign-on service in Safari may present an authentication prompt

Resolves an issue where charging may be interrupted on YubiKey Lightning-powered accessories

How to get iOS 13.2.2

Open the Settings app and tap on General. Then tap Software Update. If you don’t want to force the install manually, you’ll likely be prompted to install the update over the next week or so.

