Apple refreshes MacBook Air, iPad Pro, Mac mini lines

Overdue upgrades throw shade on latest Mac, MacBook Pros Print Print Life

Apple took the wrappers off a new generation of MacBook Air, Mac mini, iPad Pro at the Brooklyn Academy of Music today. Creativity was the dominant theme of the launch event with some artistic angle ascribed to each new product. From a technical perspective two features stood out across the new Macs: the T2 security chip which protects Touch ID logins and encrypts the hard drive. Across all the new devices is an emphasis on reclaimed plastics and, with the Macs, entirely recycled aluminium bodies.

MacBook Air

Leading the charge was the re-engineered MacBook Air. The ultraportable laptop hadn’t seen a significant upgrade since 2015 and there was speculation that it was on the cusp of being replaced by the MacBook.

The new MacBook Air features an eighth generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel UHD Graphics and up to 16Gb memory and up to 1.5Tb SSD storage. It comes with two Thunderbolt 3 ports for transferring data and power via USB, and output video to 4K and 5K displays, and eGPUs for faster graphics.

Battery-wise, Apple claims the MacBook Air is capable of delivering up to 12 hours of battery life during wireless Web use and takes up 17% less volume, is 10 percent thinner measuring just .61″ at its thickest point, and weighs just 1.2kg.

Prices start at €1,129 with pre-orders already being taken for a 7 November release.

Apple also announced that Radeon Pro Vega graphics will be coming to the MacBook Pro.

Mac mini

Also in the ‘use it or lose it’ category was the Mac mini which was also reintroduced to the world, albeit with a new slant towards the creative user over the simply Mac-curious. Now with quad- and six-core processors, up to 64Gb of faster memory and all-Flash storage up to 2Tb, the new Mac mini delivers a five times faster performance. Extensive connectivity options include Thunderbolt 3, HDMI and a 10Gb Ethernet.

Prices start at €919 with pre-orders already being taken for a 7 November release.

All the new Macs come with macOS Mojave, the latest version of the world’s most advanced desktop operating system, with new features inspired by pros but designed for everyone. In macOS Mojave, a new Dark Mode transforms the desktop with a new look that puts the focus on user content. The new Stacks feature organises desktops by automatically stacking files into neat groups.

iPad Pro

The new iPad Pro with all-screen design and next-generation performance. The new design pushes 11″ and 12.9″ Liquid Retina displays to the edges of iPad Pro and integrates Face ID to securely unlock iPad with just a glance. Apple claims its A12X Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine in the new iPad Pro outperforms more than 90% of PC laptops on the market. The new Pro adds USB-C connectivity and up to 1Tb of storage.

Prices start at €909 with pre-orders already being taken for a 7 November release.