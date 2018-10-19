Apple confirms 30 October event

Macs and iPads expected to round out 2018's big reveals Print Print Life

Apple has finally sent out invitations to its next event, which will be held at the Howard Gilman Opera House in the Brooklyn Academy of Music on 30 October. This time around, Apple had a little more fun with the invitations.

Apple event invites always consist of a main image and a clever phrase, but this one is different. While all of the invitations feature the same “There’s more in the making” tagline, everyone who received an invite seems to have gotten a different image. One style of invite (pictured) is had a slimy, Halloween-appropriate take on the iconic Apple logo.

With new iPads expected, that makes sense. You can also bet that Adobe will feature prominently in the announcement, as this announcement comes on the heals of demos for new version of Photoshop that is set to ship for the iPad Pro next year. You can also bet on a new Apple Pencil and possibly iOS ports of Apple’s professional tools such as Logic and Final Cut.

Also expected at the event is a new low-priced MacBook, as well as a pro-focused Mac mini and possibly refreshed iMac Pros. And with the iPhone XR due to ship on 26 October, you can expect to hear some good news about sales and pre-orders and possibly a look at the clear case Apple is rumoured to be selling.

Since it’s the day before Halloween, there may be some tricks and treats in store as well. AirPower anyone?

IDG News Service