ApisProtect wins tech and AgTech start-up of the year

Cork company won big at the Dublin Start Up Awards Print Print Life

ApisProtect has won big at the Dublin Start-up Awards. The Cork-based AgTech company won gold in two categories; tech start-up of the year and AgTech start-up of the year.

Winners from the night will represent Ireland at the European Start-Up Awards organised by the European Commission.

ApisProtect uses sensor technology to improve the health of honeybees and to reduce losses. With this innovative technology, beekeepers are no longer reliant on periodic, manual hive checks, which can allow disease, pests and other issues to deteriorate hive health.

An essential part of global food production, honeybees contribute €153 billion worth of pollination to the agri-food industry annually. One third of all food that we eat depends on pollinators.

“Our mission at ApisProtect, is to save the honeybees, because if we don’t take action now, we’ll lose our most important insect ally,” said Dr Fiona Edwards Murphy, CEO and co-founder, ApisProtect.“We want to secure the supply of one third of our diet, and make sure we can nourish and feed the 9.7 billion people on planet earth by 2050. It is a great honour to be recognised for our work in this area.”

Dr Edwards Murphy highlighted the importance of using intelligent sensor technology to monitor honeybee colonies. He said: “In some countries, up to 40% of our honeybees are dying every year. A host of problems, diseases, and pests are devastating hive populations around the globe. It’s becoming harder and harder every year for beekeepers to manage the variety of problems their bees are experiencing.”

TechCentral Reporters