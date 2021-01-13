Annual Data Protection Conference extends early bird deadline

The Association of Data Protection Officers has extended the early bird deadline of the Annual Data Protection Conference to 14 January 2021.

Association members working for a charity or a not for profit association, will also qualify for a reduced ticket price.

This year’s speakers include David Murphy, assistant commissioner for consultation with the health and voluntary sectors at the Data Protection Commission; Conor Flynn, managing director, Information Security Assurance Services; and Tom Gilligan, data protection & privacy consultant at Information Security Assurance Services.

For more information and to register visit https://conference.dpo.ie/.

