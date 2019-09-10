Anaeko’s Denis Murphy named Catalyst’s 2019 Innovation Founder

Denis Murphy, CEO and co-founder of cloud service company Anaeko, has been named Catalyst’s Innovation Founder 2019. Murphy has more than 20 years’ experience in IT and mobile telecoms and has founded and managed several companies.

The Bank of Ireland UK sponsored award celebrates an individual’s success in founding, leading or building a local innovative business . Murphy will receive his award at the Invent Awards 2019, on October 10 in the ICC Waterfront Belfast.

A panel of past award winners chose Murphy as this year’s recipient of the Innovation Founder award. This included: John Rainey MBE, James Lecky, Martin Naughton KBE, Dr William Wright CBE and Dr Peter FitzGerald CBE.

Anaeko, Murphy’s current business, is a cloud integration company with a focus on data management and analytics. It employs 50 people across its Belfast and Enniskillen sites.

His past endeavours include Apion and Mobile Cohesion. Founded in 1996, telecoms software company Apion grew to become a European leader for wireless mobile network software. The company employed over 200 people before it was sold to Phone.com for $239 million (€217 million) in 1999. Murphy then co-founded application software firm Mobile Cohesion, which raised over $20 million (€18 million) in six years.

“Denis has been instrumental in the creation of almost 500 jobs in the local technology sector as a founder and investor,” said Niall Devlin, Bank of Ireland UK. “He continues to champion innovation at Anaeko and has played an important role in helping to establish Northern Ireland’s position in the global technology industry.”

Steve Orr, CEO, Catalyst, said: “Northern Ireland’s tech sector has expanded significantly in recent years and we have a growing reputation for producing talented software developers and engineers. The growth of the industry is in no small part down to pioneers like Denis and the companies they founded, which have paved the way for the current crop of start-up and scale-up entrepreneurs.”

TechCentral Reporters