AMI helps Kainos raise €60,000 through equipment recycling drive

Secure IT recycling company AMI has helped Kainos, a provider of digital services and platforms, to raise €60,000 that will be split equally across charitable activities and local outreach programmes. The funding was raised through the collection and resale of Kainos’s old IT equipment through the company’s sales channels.

Headquartered in Belfast and with offices in Dublin, Kainos has more than 1,550 employees and 13 locations across the UK, Europe and North America. Since its founding in 1986, it has grown to be one of the largest companies in Northern Ireland and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since 2015.

Kainos will use €30,000 of the proceeds to support its Academy programme, which includes coding clubs and annual coding camps for hundreds of children. It has also partnered with the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) to train teachers to better deliver digital education, and the Prince’s Trust, which provides digital skills training to disadvantaged young people throughout Northern Ireland.

Philip McMichael, CEO, AMI, said: “AMI helps organisations to unlock the value in their old IT, and it’s fantastic to see Kainos use this revenue to give back to the community. Its Tech Outreach programme is helping to educate, enthuse and inspire children across the UK and Ireland to pursue a career in the digital industry.”

Dugie Johnston, IT operations manager, Kainos, said: “Kainos aims to stay at the leading edge of innovation and as a result, we have a constant stream of IT equipment being made redundant.

“Every member of staff has a say in which charities Kainos supports each year, and this funding will be used to help charities which are important to our team. Our technology outreach activities also require our staff to actively participate in improving digital skills in their local community by visiting schools and camps and sharing their IT knowledge.”

TechCentral Reporters