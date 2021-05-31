AMCS acquires Dataset Solutions

AMCS, a supplier of integrated software and vehicle technology for the waste, recycling and resource industries, has expanded its Irish operation with the acquisition of Dataset Solutions.

Founded in 1986, Dataset Solutions established as a significant player in waste management and skip hire sectors. Following the acquisition, Dataset Solution’s customers will become part of AMCS’ 2,800-strong global customer base.

Jimmy Martin, CEO and co-founder of the AMCS Group, said: “We are delighted to expand our business with the acquisition of Dataset Solutions, which enables us to further grow our Irish presence and expand our overall global business in 22 countries. We are committed to giving our customers access to the most innovative technology in the industry, and will seamlessly integrate our new customers. We look forward to welcoming new team members and integrating our combined teams under AMCS while continuing to innovate and grow in response to global demand.”

AMCS is headquartered in Ballysimon, Co Limerick, Ireland, with offices in North America, Europe, and Australia. AMCS’ enterprise software and SaaS solutions deliver digital innovation to the emerging circular economy around the world, allowing their customers to reduce their operating costs, increase asset utilisation, optimise margins, and improve customer service. The company continues to grow operations globally and today employs over 600 people across 11 countries.

