Amazon reverses ban on UK-issued Visa credit cards Retail giant says it is now working with Visa on a "potential solution" Life

Amazon has announced that it will no longer stop supporting UK-issued visa credit cards on its platform.

The move had been due to take effect on 19 January, with Amazon blaming “high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions” when it was first announced in November.

The company has now reversed its decision, saying in a statement that it is working with Visa on a “potential solution.”

advertisement





“The expected change regarding the use of Visa credit cards on Amazon.co.uk will no longer take place on January 19, a company spokesperson said. “We are working closely with Visa on a potential solution that will enable customers to continue using their Visa credit cards on Amazon.co.uk.”

Amazon initially said the decision to refuse UK-issued cards was due to to high transaction charges negatively impacting businesses selling their products through the online shopping platform.

A spokesperson for the retail giant at the time told IT Pro that the costs “should be going down over time with technological advancements, but instead they continue to stay high or even rise”.

Last September Visa was criticised for not taking responsibility for a flaw which allowed its Apple Pay payment cards to be charged without the owner’s consent when set to Apple’s express transit mode.

© Dennis Publishing