Albany Beck to establish EU operations centre in Dublin

Financial services consultancy firm Albany Beck plans to establish its EU Operations Centre in Dublin, a move that will create 100 new jobs over the next three years.

New roles will span software development, software engineering, cloud-services, machine learning/AI/automation, know your customer (KYC) and transaction management. Recruitment will begin immediately for software developers, full-stack software engineers, Python developers and KYC analysts.

After expanding to Ireland in 2018, the firm identified Dublin as the optimum location to invest in and to scale its EU business following Brexit. Albany Beck is supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland.

Adam Kelly, partner & head of EU operations centre, Albany Beck said: “Dublin has been the ideal location for Albany Beck and our service offering. The depth of talent in Ireland, especially in software development and financial services has been the key to our growth.”

“Being a part of Albany Beck’s continued growth in my home country over the past 18 months, has been a journey of both pride and passion,” said Celia Johnson, associate partner, Albany Beck. “Spending so much time in Ireland prior to Covid-19, I’ve watched us grow by developing new client relationships, helping them build their teams, hit regulatory commitments and deliver transformational programmes. This new centre will boost our capabilities and I can’t wait to see it in action.”

TechCentral Reporters

