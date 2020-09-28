AirSpeed Telecom 100Mb/s connection enables banking system for Ghaoth Dobhair Credit Union

Financial co-op enables online debit card transactions Print Print Trade

AirSpeed Telecom has delivered 100Mb/s broadband connectivity to Ghaoth Dobhair Credit Union in Donegal.

Financial co-operative Comhar Creidmheasa Ghaoth Dobhair Teo (Ghaoth Dobhair Credit Union) was established in 1972 and has played a significant part in the local community for almost 50 years. It is owned by its members and operates a community-centric approach offering a quality service to their members in Gweedore and Cloughaneely.

As a result of this new connection from AirSpeed Telecom, members of the Comhar Creidmheasa Ghaoth Dobhair will now be able to make payments to their shares and loans accounts by using their debit cards online.

advertisement





“We have recently changed to a new banking system that needed high speed connectivity in order to operate effectively,” said Annemarie Ni Ghallchoir, assistant manager, Ghaoth Dobhair CreditUnion. “AirSpeed Telecom listened to what was required and provided us with an excellent service which has allowed us to smoothly transition from the old system to the new.’’

AirSpeed Telecom managing director Charles O’Reilly said: “Our connectivity has allowed the Credit Union to seamlessly transition to their new banking system. Having a number of local Credit Unions as Airspeed customers, we appreciate they are often the lifeblood of the community, so it was critically important for us to be enable this banking project with our high performance connectivity.”

AirSpeed Telecoms’s clients include Chill, Keelings, Manor Farm and Kilsaran.

TechCentral Reporters