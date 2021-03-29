Áine Ní Chaoindealbháin named deputy managing director of Virgin Media Television

Director of operations moves up to newly established role Print Print Trade

Virgin Media has named Áine Ní Chaoindealbháin as deputy managing director of Virgin Media Television. She is currently director of operations at Virgin Media Television. Ní Chaoindealbháin takes on the role which has been established for the first time as a new executive function in the business.

“Throughout the media industry, Virgin Media Television is regarded as one of the leading broadcasters in Ireland with outstanding journalism, programming that reflects a modern Ireland and a strong presence in today’s digital environment,” said Ní Chaoindealbháin. “It’s an honour to become deputy managing director of this great company which plays an essential role in Irish daily life and I look forward to working with all of my colleagues to continue this success story.”

Ní Chaoindealbháin is currently director of operations at Virgin Media Television, Ireland’s number one commercial public service broadcaster offering three free-to-air channels: Virgin Media One, Virgin Media Two, Virgin Media Three and the Virgin Media Player. She is responsible for Virgin Media Television’s technical and operational activities. During her 25-year career she has held senior management roles across a range of broadcasters.

Prior to joining Virgin Media in 2017 Ní Chaoindealbháin held senior roles in UTV Ireland, Setanta Sports and Sky Ireland, with previous experience in the independent sector and RTE.

Making today’s announcement, Paul Farrell, managing director of Virgin Media Television, said: “I am thrilled Áine is taking on this exciting new role. With her huge and varied experience, a proven track record within our business and industry, today’s announcement is a natural next step.”

TechCentral Reporters