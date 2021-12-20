AI start-ups invited to apply for Trinity-based AI accelerator

Early-stage artificial intelligence start-up firms are invited to apply for the 2022 Alsessor AI Accelerator programme, which will award €250,000 to a company considered to have the most commercial and AI potential.

Designed to support global early-stage AI companies at prototype or proof-of-concept phase, the programme was co-founded in November 2020 by Tangent, Trinity College Dublin’s ideas Workspace, and Cork-based Altada Techology Solutions.

Applications for the 2022 programme are open until 14 January 2022. The programme will run for five months from February. Tangent and Altada executives, among others, will provide global early-stage AI start-ups at prototype or proof-of-concept phase with exposure to domain expertise, mentorship, masterclasses, and workshops. At the end of the programme, each company will present its business concept before a panel of expert judges.

“The value and benefit for early-stage start-ups participating in this world class accelerator is enormous,” said Tangent’s CEO, Ken Finnegan. “The selected teams will have access to funding, the best minds across industry and academia to progress their organisation and access to a network of supports. Artificial Intelligence is changing the way we work and live, Tangent is proud to drive and support the next generation of cutting edge companies.”

Altada co-founder and Chief Legal and People Officer Niamh Parker said: “Having scaled Altada from a team of nine in November 2019 to a team of one hundred in ten locations in 2021, we know Alsessor will take your company to the next level. The programme is designed to validate the AI technology, assess commercial viability, and drive investor readiness. I personally look forward to working with the programme participants and welcome all companies who are discovering new and exciting applications of AI to apply.”

In 2021, ten companies participated in the accelerator, with health risk app Empeal emerging the winner.

Sohini De, Empeal’s co-founder, said Alsessor had been “an amazing experience, it is very intense but that means it helps you not only get product and customer ready, but also gives you practical experience that the participating companies need at their current stages. We will be spending the money to bring our AI development to the next level with scaling, security, automation and big data analytics in mind.”

TechCentral Reporters

