CeADAR secures €12m in funding from Enterprise Ireland

Matched by €16 million in funding from industry and competitive sources

Research centre CeADAR will receive €12 million in funding from Enterprise Ireland over the next five years. The market-focused technology centre works with industry to accelerate the development and deployment of artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics and machine learning.

Additionally, the company will receive €16 million in funding from industry and competitive sources. This will enable CeADAR to expand its operations to meet the growing demand from Irish industry and SMEs to implement AI technologies into their businesses to gain competitive advantage.

CeADAR is headquartered at University College Dublin’s Industry Partnership Centre. It was the only Irish facility selected by the European Commission to collaborate on the development of AI-based projects and policy.

Since its establishment in 2013, the company has completed 60 industry-focused projects and developed 50 demonstrator prototypes.

“This new funding approval aims to scale up operations at CeADAR to meet continuously growing industry demand in Ireland for support in adopting data analytics, machine learning and particularly AI into their businesses,” said Julie Sinnamon, CEO, Enterprise Ireland.

Dr Edward McDonnell, centre director, CeADAR added, “The impact of the centre is measured against its economic value add in Ireland in facilitating the deployment of AI, machine learning and analytics. I am pleased to report that the centre consistently returns significant value and competitive advantage to the 100+ businesses and industries currently working with the centre.”

Prof Orla Feely, UCD Vice-President for research, innovation and impact said: “Advances in AI, machine learning, and data analytics are already transforming the way we work today and will lead to new ways of working and new jobs in the future.

“The funding announced today will enable UCD world-class researchers, to continue collaborating with TU Dublin researchers, and industry partners, to accelerate the development and commercial deployment of innovative technologies into the Irish workplace.”

TechCentral Reporters