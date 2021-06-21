Agile Networks Named FireMon Ignite EMEA Emerging Partner of the Year 2020

Independent network integrator and cloud services provider, Agile Networks has announced that FireMon, the leading network security policy management company that brings visibility, control, agility, and automation to enterprise cloud and hybrid network infrastructure, has named it as EMEA emerging partner of the eear in its 2020 Ignite Partner of the Year awards.

The annual Ignite Partner of the Year awards recognises top-performing partners, integrators, and distributors across the globe who exemplify a true commitment to providing solutions for more complex network infrastructure environments for FireMon’s customers.

Part of the PlanNet21 group of companies, Agile Networks specialises in designing, deploying and supporting secure data networks for organisations. Customers across 1,500 sites with over 1.8 million end users rely on Agile Networks to support the networks that keep their businesses running securely.

The FireMon portfolio provides Agile’s customers with advanced security analysis and automation tools that improve operational efficiency and reduce cyber risk exposure.

“FireMon’s Ignite Partner of the Year award celebrates the ongoing commitment of our partners to help organisations secure their networks at a time of massive change and challenge,” said Andrew Warren, vice president of global channel sales at FireMon.

“Celebrating our partners is just one of the many ways we recognise their critical role in helping our customers and driving our business.”

“With an ever-evolving threat landscape, more and more organisations have turned to Agile Networks to mitigate cyber risk across their network infrastructure,” explains Kenn Larkin, CEO with Agile Networks (pictured).

“We deploy the FireMon solution set to identify key risks and vulnerabilities and then create and enforce intelligent, configurable network security policy automation that monitors and adapts to changes in the environment. This helps to elevate IT governance within the organisation, something that’s very much top of mind currently at board level.”

FireMon’s Ignite partner programme is a four-time recipient of CRN’s 5-Star Partner Program rating. The program connects channel partners around the world with FireMon resources to help better serve customers looking for solutions to today’s complex network security challenges. Partners in the programme receive access to FireMon content and product training, so they are equipped to build solutions that best meet their customers’ needs.