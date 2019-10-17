AdventHealth and Enterprise Ireland enter into strategic partnership

Initiative will give Irish companies direct access to key market leaders in the US

Enterprise Ireland has entered into a strategic partnership with US healthcare provider, AdventHealth.

AdventHealth is one of the largest non-profit hospital groups in the United States. It operates more than 50 hospitals and cares for 5 million patients each year.

The company will work with Enterprise Ireland and its clients to develop and commercialise new medical technologies, secure joint ventures and provide platforms to integrate with US healthcare companies.

The initiative, co-ordinated by Enterprise Ireland, will give Irish companies direct access to key market leaders in the US. It will also provide companies with valuable insights into the products and services required to meet future market demands.

Under the partnership AdventHealth will connect with international companies across numerous sectors including; medical devices; diagnostics; health care services; and software and information technologies. The healthcare provider is seeking companies that are focused on improving outcomes, lowering costs and improving quality of care.

The agreement was signed during the Med in Ireland 2019 Medical Technologies Conference in the presence of Pat Breen, Minister of State for Trade, Employment and Business.

Minister Breen said: “The partnership agreed today between AdventHealth and Enterprise Ireland will give Irish medical technologies and healthcare companies the opportunity to supply innovative products and services to one of the leading healthcare providers in the US.

“Having a world class healthcare provider such as AdventHealth enter into this strategic alliance is a great endorsement of what Ireland has to offer in healthcare provision and medical technology.”

“As a national organisation focused on providing world-class health care, AdventHealth has partnered with US businesses of all sizes to find solutions to our greatest opportunities,” said Daryl Tol, president and CEO of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division.

“Working with Enterprise Ireland allows us to search for healthcare innovators on a global scale and find the most innovative solutions to improve our patients’ health and wellbeing.”

“The agreement signed today will prove very beneficial to Irish companies looking to gain a deeper understanding and access to the US health system,” said Stephen Creaner, executive director, Enterprise Ireland.

“AdventHealth is a global leader in best practice of improving patient experiences and we are delighted to officially enter into this strategic alliance which will ultimately improve the efficiency of bringing new Irish technologies, products and services to benefit patients in the US, while further confirming Ireland’s status as a global leader in healthcare solutions.”

TechCentral Reporters