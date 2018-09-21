Adapt gets finances in order with FinTech Fusion

Adapt, the Science Foundation Ireland centre for research in digital content, has announced a four-year financial technology research programme: FinTech Fusion.

The programme will encourage breakthroughs in payment (PayTech), regulation (RegTech) and insurance (InsureTech) technologies.

Prof John Cotter, director of FinTech Fusion at Adapt, said: “Fintech is the marriage between finance and technology and offers huge growth opportunities for Ireland both in research reputation and economic impact. This funding allows us to take advantage of these opportunities.

“In FinTech Fusion we have brought together leading financial and technology researchers with dynamic industry partners to answer valuable research questions. This will create new opportunities for Ireland, our researchers, and our industry partners.”

Science Foundation Ireland will provide €2 million of the funding, with the balance coming from research agreements with industry partners bringing the total project in excess of €5 million.

FinTech Fusion’s academic researchers will work together with more than a dozen companies including Deutsche Börse, Fidelity Investments, Microsoft, Gecko Governance, Fineos and Zurich, to develop FinTech innovations that will have the potential to impact economies, markets, companies and individuals.

FinTech Fusion will be led by Adapt and headquartered at Trinity College Dublin. It will involve researchers from two other SFI research centres: Insight and Lero. It is also supported by the IDA, FinTech and Payments Association of Ireland, Insurance Ireland, and Columbia University.

Prof Vincent Wade, director of Adapt, said: “The Adapt centre’s world-leading expertise in content media and intelligence will enable FinTech Fusion to create new solutions for an ever-changing technological and financial world. This research collaboration offers industry partners a unique opportunity to leapfrog emerging technologies by researching new solutions and develop new paradigms for the FinTech industry. The fusion of academic and professional expertise will provide a new perspective on disruptive innovation and evolution of business technology.”

