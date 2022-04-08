Adapt collaborates with Fidelity Investments on conversational AI project Interface will provide staff with real-time updates on portfolio adjustments Life

Adapt, the Science Foundation Ireland research centre for AI-driven digital content technology, is collaborating with Fidelity Investments on research into a more conversational approach to aid portfolio managers and quantitative analysts in the company.

The project will look to develop a conversational AI that can provide staff with real-time updates on portfolio adjustments, while enabling them to perform a range of their daily operations more efficiently and more effectively.

Research will be conducted by Adapt’s conversational technology research group, which includes academic research leaders and post-doctoral researchers in dialog systems, (multimodal) human-computer interaction, conversational AI, and personalisation.

Fintan O’Malley, director of research, development & innovation at Fidelity Investments, explained: “It is through tapping into Adapt’s expertise in conversational AI and related themes including conversational assistants and intent recognition that we can push the boundaries of the technology options available for the automation of our equity investment process.”

Prof Vinny Wade, director of Adapt said: “Our collaborations with Fidelity’s asset management division offer an ideal opportunity for our data and technology experts to push the frontiers of knowledge for Fidelity and bring new solutions to concrete Fintech challenges.”

“The conversational technology group here in Adapt is delighted to move into our second phase project with the team in Fidelity,” added Dr Robert Ross, principal investigator at Adapt. “This project is giving us a chance to put next generation conversational technology to work in a mission critical setting, and with a collaborative team that sees the long-term value in partnerships.”

TechCentral Reporters