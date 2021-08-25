Adapt centre launches series of AI workshops

Discuss AI asks public for input on artificial intelligence

Artificial Intelligence (AI) was once the preserve of science fiction presenting either imaginative or nightmarish visions about the future; today it is a reality, and increasingly a major part of our daily life. While many people are excited about the promise and potential of AI, others are confused and concerned. How will it transform our world and will it be for the better? Will it change how we work and make some jobs obsolete? Is there a danger that it will take over our lives? These are all legitimate questions and Discuss AI invites members of the public to join with leading experts from Adapt, the Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) research centre for AI-driven digital content, to explore the world of artificial intelligence and how we can create and shape our future.

As the majority of Irish people agree that those who will be directly affected by scientific research should have a say in how it develops, Discuss AI was designed to engage and involve the citizens of Ireland in a conversation about AI and its impact on all our lives, from the devices we carry and the companies that gather our information, to how individuals can have more control over where our personal data ends up. The discussion outcomes will aid researchers in steering the direction of their research, potentially changing the direction of AI in future.

Highlights from the Discuss AI programme include: a series of nationwide citizens’ think-ins inviting members of the public to consider some of the outcomes and real-life impacts of AI; the Science Gallery Dublin exhibition Bias looking at AI, Ethics, Trust and Justice; Debunked, a series of workshops challenging the accuracy of information served to us automatically; and AI in My Life where TY students explore how research can ensure that AI is inclusive of everyone.

Dr Ruth Freeman, director of science for society, SFI, said: “Adapt is the world-leading SFI Research Centre in AI technologies delivering excellent science, engaging the public, and developing novel solutions for businesses in Ireland. Adapt has already increased public awareness of the upcoming AI revolution and will ensure Ireland remains at the heart of technological innovation for many years to come. The launch of Adapt’s Discuss AI, which forms part of the Creating our Future public engagement initiative, will enhance this work even further and ensure the general public is kept informed of the latest advancements and research in this critical area.”

For more information on how to get involved, visit: www.adaptcentre.ie/discussai

TechCentral Reporters