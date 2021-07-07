Adapt, BT Ireland Innovation Centre form cross-border research collaboration

Partnership to boost AI, information technology research Print Print Life

The Adapt centre at Dublin City University (DCU) and the BT Ireland Innovation Centre (BTIIC) at Ulster University recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to foster future research and development collaboration in the broad areas of artificial intelligence and information technology.

The partnership will focus on three main areas: exchange programmes for staff and students; joint research projects; and collaborative seminars and conferences to encourage information exchange. Both Adapt BTIIC have demonstrated track records in these areas.

Since 2015, Adapt has had over 400 research publications from its international collaborations with more than 50 research institutions across 50 countries. To date, BTIIC’s research and innovation programme has yielded exciting technical outputs that underpin significant job creation by BT in Northern Ireland.

The embedding of visiting research students and staff, co-authoring of conference and journal papers and the opportunity to take part in shared tasks will help foster regional and national discussions that will have a direct impact on innovations. This partnership will centre on several key research areas including AI, intelligent systems, image, video and voice processing, visual computing, machine learning, and privacy and security.

“The Adapt centre has been proactively developing its research footprint across the Republic of Ireland for more than a decade and we are delighted to join with the BT Ireland Innovation Centre at Ulster University to develop a formal approach to research and innovation across the island of Ireland,” said Prof Andy Way, deputy director of Adapt (pictured). “We have a long track record of engagement with Ulster University but today’s signing signals a new strategic approach to our engagement in light of the Shared Island Fund initiative announced by the Irish government this week.”

The Irish government committed a total of €500 million in capital funding over the next five years, to invest in a more connected, more sustainable and more prosperous island. The new MoU between Adapt and BTIIC aims to support north-south, east-west academic research mobility, innovation, and skills and talent development which will enhance the profile and international impact of research across the island of Ireland.

“At BTIIC we are translating innovative research into real world solutions for industry,” said Prof Bryan Scotney, School of Computing, Ulster University. “It is an important time to reflect on our unique relationship, and to consider what future opportunities and challenges there are for scientific research and development on the island of Ireland.”

TechCentral Reporters