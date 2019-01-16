ActionPoint acquires Microsoft cloud services provider P2V Systems

Deal will lead to creation of 20 jobs in Lisburn

Data, AI, software and IT services provider ActionPoint has acquired Lisburn-based Microsoft cloud services company P2V Systems. Financial terms were not disclosed, however the deal will see the creation of 20 new jobs in Lisburn focusing on IT and sales.

Stephen McCann, P2V Systems CEO, said: “As an established and award-winning Microsoft solutions provider in Northern Ireland, we are strengthened by this acquisition and look forward to expanding our portfolio of existing services to include custom software development, IoT and AI to best service our customers in Northern Ireland.

“We have always been passionate about investing in the local community here and creating opportunity. We are thrilled to announce the formation of 20 new jobs over the next two years as a result of our continued expansion.”

“Over the past decade ActionPoint has always had a singular focus: enabling our clients to reach their greatest potential using the power of technology. Our news today expands our reach and allows us to bring our own award-winning and world class services to new markets.”

ActionPoint has experienced strong and consistent growth over the past 10 years, being placed in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50, five years in a row from 2014-2018.

The combined entity will have turnover of €20 million and will an expected headcount of more than 100 people at the end of its financial year.

ActionPoint was founded in 2005 by David Jeffreys and John Savage. Its key clients include Analog Devices, Johnson and Johnson, VoxPro, Mazars Ireland, Chill Insurance, Kirby Group, and Munster Rugby.



TechCentral Reporters